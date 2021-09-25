CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Laugh at the outrage over ‘sexy seahorses’ – but there’s nothing funny about conservatives trying to rewrite history

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVTnM_0c7oEmSt00

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday

Conservatives triggered by sexy seahorses

As we all know, there is nothing rightwingers love more than free speech and nothing they detest more than “cancel culture”. People should be able to say whatever they like without fear of censorship, conservatives are constantly squealing. Except, of course, if those people happen to be saying things they don’t agree with. In which case: silence them immediately and ban their books!

The latest absurd example of conservative cancel culture comes to us courtesy of Moms for Liberty, a rightwing advocacy group who are trying to dictate what books Tennessee public school kids can read. I don’t know if any of these moms own a dictionary, but they might want to look up the definition of “liberty”. And then they might want to change their name to Moms for Thought Control.

The moms have been very methodical: they’ve sent the Tennessee department of education a detailed

outlining their complaints about the books being foisted on their children. It makes for unintentionally hilarious reading. A book about Galileo is “anti-church”. A book about seahorses contains too many details about the mating rituals of seahorses. A book about Native Americans is “divisive” and “paints white people in negative light”. A book about Ruby Bridges, the first Black child to integrate an all-white public elementary school, is “divisive”. (Racists love using the word “divisive”, have you noticed? How dare you bring up slavery and segregation! You’re being divisive!) A book about Greek mythology is a little too “graphic and scary”. A book about Martin Luther King contains “photographs of political violence”. The whole thing reads like the unhinged ravings of a book club from hell.

There are, of course, pushy parents everywhere. If Moms for Liberty were just a fringe group of overly-involved mothers their beef with the Tennessee department of education wouldn’t really matter. Alas, their attempts to rejig the Tennessee curriculum is part of a much wider effort to rewrite American history. Over the past year, US conservatives have become obsessed with “critical race theory” (CRT); Media Matters recently noted that Fox News has mentioned the phrase more than 1,900 times in less than four months. None of the people raving about CRT are actually able to explain what the academic concept means; to them it just means anything that is less than complimentary about white people. Which, they reckon, they should be illegal. At least eight Republican states (including Tennessee) have introduced laws restricting how race can be taught in public schools this year; the Brookings Institute notes that nearly 20 additional states have introduced or plan to introduce similar legislation. The Moms for Liberty spreadsheet was compiled shortly after Tennessee banned teachers from teaching anything that instructs that “an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is inherently privileged, racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously”. The spreadsheet points out books that the group thinks violate this law.

Far from being a kooky fringe group, Moms for Liberty are part of a very well-coordinated culture war. Whether it’s abortion or CRT, the playbook is always the same. The rightwing media whips up outrage; deliberately vague laws are passed off the back of that outrage; advocacy groups diligently weaponize these laws at a local level. “We are seeing what appear to be coordinated efforts to challenge books, not purely based on the content of the individual book, but based on the fact that they teach history from a particular viewpoint,” an executive from the National Coalition Against Censorship, told the Daily Beast. “We’re also seeing entire lists of books being challenged, as opposed to individual titles.”

So what’s the moral to this story? Essentially, it’s that you shouldn’t underestimate the right. It’s very easy to laugh at a bunch of rightwing moms clutching their pearls over sexy seahorses – but there’s nothing funny about the systemic, organised way in which conservatives are trying to rewrite history and restrict freedom of speech.

Male CEOs get paid more when they have deeper, ‘manly’ voices

A new study has found that the lower your voice, the higher your compensation. The researchers analyzed voice samples from male CEOs and found that a one standard deviation increase in “vocal masculinity” was associated with a 6.6% increase in total pay. Why? Probably because we’ve evolved to associate deep voices with strength. Margaret Thatcher was well aware of this: she took elocution lessons to make her voice sound lower. And we all know about Elizabeth Holmes’s baritone.

Are women safe on London streets?

A few months ago Sarah Everard was murdered while walking home from a friend’s in London. Her death ignited a national outcry about violence against women. That’s been revived following the tragic death of 28-year-old Sabina Ness, who was killed while walking the five minutes from her London house to a pub last Friday evening. While Ness is now in the headlines, there’s been criticism at how little attention the case initially received. “When Black and minoritised women are killed, our society looks away,” the co-founder of Our Streets Now said.

New study will explore impact of space travel on female body

There is a massive data gap in this area which scientists are now trying to fill. In order to do this they’re wrapping some brave volunteers in a cotton sheet and waterproof tarp then suspending them in an immersion tank with only their arms and heads left out.

India opens doors for women to attend elite military academy

India’s supreme court has set a deadline for women to be admitted to the prestigious National Defence Academy. While this is being celebrated, I have a hard time viewing more female soldiers as progress of any kind. Bombs that are dropped by women are still bombs!

A Mexican television host who famously proposed to Tom Brady in a wedding dress is reportedly on the run for allegedly embezzling $146m

I would 100% watch a movie based on that New York Post headline.

The week in panda-archy

Tired of Tinder? Bored of Bumble? Prefer to sit at home alone on the couch with Netflix rather than bother with dating? Pandas know how you feel. A new study has found that if a panda finds a comfy spot to hang out in, they don’t bother leaving it to try and find a mate. While pandas are no longer endangered, researchers are worried that their low libidos and lazy ways may be the death of them.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Right-wing mothers group demands schools stop exposing kids to ‘sexy’ pictures of seahorses

A group is complaining about school children being exposed to pictures of seahorses because they are, apparently, too ‘sexy’.“Moms for Liberty”, which was founded in 2020 is waging war in schools in Tennessee’s Williamson County and has compiled an 11-page spreadsheet with complaints about books on the district’s curriculum that they disagree with.The letter, says the book about seahorses in question- Sea Horse: The Shyest Fish In The Sea - depicted “mating seahorses with pictures of postions [sic] and discussion of the male carrying the eggs.”It is also against books about Greek and Roman mythology because of the...
SOCIETY
Indy100

Outrage after Jeremy Vine guest Mike Parry says ‘minorities have to be squashed’

Jeremy Vine viewers were outraged after guest Mike Parry made a shocking remark live on air: that “minorities have to be squashed” because they have the “upper hand” in the UK.During a segment on the Channel 5 show on Friday, Vine, Parry and fellow panelist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown discussed the climate change protestors who had blocked part of the M25.Alibhai-Brown suggested that as we live in a free society, we must put up with it.“I think if we are a free society, and I am very glad to be living in a free society, then we have to put up with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan ‘Loudly’ Booed And Jeered

British royal family news reveals that the boo birds were out and taking aim for Meghan Markle, Hollywood Harry and Oprah Winfrey at last night’s National Television Awards. You remember that infamous, mud flinging excuse for a television special the trio blasted—well, so does everyone else and when given the chance they expressed their disgust.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Tucker Carlson confirms it: ‘I lie’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is fashioning something of a professional defense: Sure, he lies, but not the way those guys at CNN lie. In a 2018 podcast appearance, he ripped into CNN “Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter. “He’s just such a pompous little guy. … I mean, he’s one of the falsest people I’ve ever seen on television. … He’s just so, like, self-righteous … but also lying at the same time. Like, I lie ’cause everyone does. But one thing I would never do, have never done in my whole life, is lie self-righteously,” said Carlson in a chat with Jamie Weinstein. Moments later, he reversed: “I don’t lie.”
CELEBRITIES
washingtonnewsday.com

‘I’d rather be on Cat Turd’s podcast than Fox News,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene says.

‘I’d rather be on Cat Turd’s podcast than Fox News,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene says. Republican Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene recently declared, “I’d rather be on Cat Turd’s podcast than Fox News,” during her Wednesday interview with the podcaster. Greene’s remark joined a long list of right-wing figures who have...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Sierra Samuels, a nurse, was fired after MOCKING a sick newborn with gastroschisis and posting pictures of the baby on social media.

A FLORIDA NEONATAL ICU nurse was fired after cruelly mocking a newborn baby with a birth defect on social media in a pair of sickening posts. Sierra Samuels, who had worked at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital since 2016, was fired on Friday after a multi-week investigation into a patient privacy breach, according to officials. Sierra Samuels was fired from Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital earlier this month[/caption]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Feminism#The Outrage#Conservatives#Moms For Liberty#Moms For Thought Control#Native Americans#Greek
districtchronicles.com

The Truth About Whoopi Goldberg’s Relationship History

Whoopi Goldberg’s complicated relationship history began when she was a teenager experimenting with drugs. As she recalled to The Telegraph, ingesting as many “mind-altering substances” as possible was a “rite of passage” for her — one that almost derailed her life. “I was young, homeless and addicted to heroin,” Goldberg said. “I dropped out of high school and into drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Why Gabby Petito Got So Many Warnings About Brian Laundrie

From all outward appearances, Gabby Petito was living the dream life of a social media influencer when she embarked on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. She chronicled the couple's adventures on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, where her followers can still admire aesthetically pleasing photos snapped during visits to scenic locations, like Mystic Hot Springs in Utah and the Monument Rocks landmark in Kansas.
CELEBRITIES
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
India
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Netflix
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy