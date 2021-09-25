CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish-Language Rap Is Battling Its Way Onto the World Stage

Cover picture for the articleWhile Spanish rap music has long dominated music charts abroad, the genre has recently experienced an uptick in listeners based in the United States. From Justin Bieber’s feature on Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi’s 2017 club hit “Despacito” to Bad Bunny’s global success as Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2020, the American music industry has embraced the estimated 41 million Spanish-language speakers nationwide.

The rise of Spanish-language rap and why American rappers are doing their crossover

Rapping, spitting, or emceeing originated in the Bronx, New York City, in the 1970s, growing popularity as a genre and a cultural movement. Created by African Americans, Latino Americans, and Caribbean Americans, Hip Hop music became a phenomenon for its complex and well though wordplay. Through the rapid delivery of...
