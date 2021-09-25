Spanish-Language Rap Is Battling Its Way Onto the World Stage
While Spanish rap music has long dominated music charts abroad, the genre has recently experienced an uptick in listeners based in the United States. From Justin Bieber’s feature on Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi’s 2017 club hit “Despacito” to Bad Bunny’s global success as Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2020, the American music industry has embraced the estimated 41 million Spanish-language speakers nationwide.hypebeast.com
