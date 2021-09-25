CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Unstoppable Investments Everyone Needs in Their Portfolio

By James Brumley
 8 days ago

Key Points

  • Despite a bevy of new payment-processing competition, PayPal remains the top go-to name for merchants and consumers alike.
  • "Googling" has become a verb for a reason, and old habits die hard.
  • Walmart is evolving from a mere retailer to a full-blown lifestyle company, making it an online and brick-and-mortar store that shoppers don't even have to think about visiting.

When most investors are looking for new stocks to buy, they consider things like their risk tolerance, preferred holding periods, and the ultimate timeframe for reaching their goals. Since every investor is different, so too are the mixes of their holdings. Different stocks check off different boxes.

There's a small handful of solid names, however, that could be at home in any investor's portfolio. Here's a rundown of three of the best of these all-purpose prospects.

Alphabet

It's not a company that needs much of an introduction. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) is of course parent to the world's most-used search engine, Google.

What may not be fully appreciated by investors, however, is just how dominant Alphabet is within the search engine arena. GlobalStats' statcounter indicates Google is the go-to means of searching the web for almost 86% of the world's computers.

It's not just on the search engine front where Alphabet dominates its respective market, either. It's the heavy hitter of mobile operating systems too, with Android installed on nearly 73% of the world's actively used smartphones and tablets.

As was the case with search engines, that's a lead Alphabet has enjoyed for a while as well, positioning it perfectly to not only serve as a search engine on mobile devices (95% of them, again according to GlobalStats), but as the easiest platform for downloading apps and other revenue-bearing digital content. All told, Google alone accounts for almost 60% of Alphabet's total revenue.

This is no small matter. While most industries change over time in a way that opens the door to new and better competition, the search business as we know it is likely here to stay. Ditto for mobility. Now that we've grown accustomed to remaining constantly connected, we're not apt to regress. Since we're already in the habit of "Googling" whatever we want to know and already familiar with the Android operating system, Google's dominance is well shielded for the indefinite future.

Walmart

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) won't be winning any growth awards anytime soon. In fact, at the same time e-commerce giant Amazon is working to keep its growth in check, brick-and-mortar retailer Target is nipping at its heels. Many other companies would eventually crumble under such pressure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uHs4Z_0c7oEHIU00
Image source: Getty Images.

What's largely underappreciated here, however, is the sheer strength of the grip Walmart has on the piece of the retail market that's just not going to move online.

As of the most recent count, there are 10,524 Walmart stores peppered across the planet, with 4,740 conventional stores in the United States alone; that doesn't count the country's nearly 600 Sam's Club stores either. The company estimates that 90% of America's residents live within 10 miles of a Walmart, making it the most accessible physical retailer for roughly 300 million people.

Walmart isn't resting on the laurels of its geographical reach, though. It's also evolving into a lifestyle company that consumers feel more personally connected to. Locally brewed beers, health clinics, subscription-based delivery service for online orders, curated third-party sellers at Walmart.com, high(er) fashion private label apparel, and technology-installation services are now part of the retailer's repertoire. None are game-changers in and of themselves, but all of them together make Walmart a very easy name to keep shopping with.

These initiatives won't always translate into firm sales and profit growth, mind you. But they will more often than not, extending its streak of annual revenue growth that goes all the way back to the 1980s.

PayPal

Lastly, add PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to your list of unstoppable stocks any investor could use to drive reliable long-term growth in their portfolio.

Sure, other payment processing players have tiptoed onto PayPal's turf. Square has brilliantly penetrated the small merchant market that most payment middlemen were ignoring. Netherlands-based Adyen is carving out a respectable business outside of North America, although it's now making waves within the U.S. as well.

At the end of the day, though, the first big name in online payments is still the best way for investors to plug into the growing disinterest in cash. PayPal still controls anywhere from 50% to more than 90% of the digital payment market, depending on how you count share and who's doing the counting.

One thing's for sure. though. That is, regardless of how you tally it, PayPal isn't being dethroned. Indeed, in 2020 -- a year in which rivals had a prime opportunity to attract new users -- PayPal's total volume payment grew 31%, and the company added nearly another 73 million actively used accounts to bring the total to 377 million. Guidance suggests this full year's growth will be almost as impressive.

Much like Walmart, however, PayPal is no longer limiting itself to its core payments business. The company is now reportedly eyeing ancillary businesses like stock trading after recently adding online savings accounts and cryptocurrency checkout to its app. The sky's the limit with these and other ventures that leverage the established brand name and its nearly 400 million active users.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Motley Fool

2 Leading Healthcare Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

These two companies have both generated multi-bagger returns over the past five years. Both boast strong competitive advantages and growing demand for their products. And they are in sectors that are still just getting started. If you're looking for new stocks to add to your portfolio that can generate sustained...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Thematic Investing Ideas to Boost Your Portfolio Returns in Q4

Thematic investing continues to increasingly grab investors’ attention. The space is attracting retail and younger investors. Thematic ETFs do not invest in an entire market or single sector but rather in concepts, themes or trends. They allow investors to park their money in innovative industries and technologies as well as smaller companies that traditional GICS sectors do not include, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) report.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Stock Market's October Surprise Could Be Positive

Markets rebounded sharply on Friday. Travel and tourism stocks did particularly well across the board. Even if the moves are premature, travel looks poised to bounce in the long run. Wall Street did an about-face on Friday, powering higher amid renewed hope that an end to the COVID-19 pandemic might...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Dividend stocks have a history of significantly outperforming their non-dividend-paying peers. This trio offers the perfect blend of growth and dividend income. There are a number of strategies that can help investors build significant wealth over time on Wall Street. But buying dividend stocks just might be the most lucrative.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy That Could Build Incredible Wealth

Dividends can play a core role in long-term wealth creation. Management teams with a record of increasing dividends show confidence in continued cash generation. When measuring returns, just looking at a stock's price doesn't tell investors everything they need to know. Total returns that include dividends show the real story. And that can make an enormous difference.
STOCKS
