Bridgehampton, NY

South Fork Salt: Fisherman Tim Regan Casts His Drone Toward a New Career

By Oliver Peterson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Bridgehampton fishing guide, photographer and video blogger Tim Regan, aka South Fork Salt, has been gaining some serious attention for his incredible images of life on local waters. Just this summer, Regan blew the internet’s collective mind when he shared drone footage of four black tip sharks swimming through massive schools of menhaden (aka bunker), parting the fields of fish as they swam just offshore in Bridgehampton. The Instagram “Reels” videos went viral and reached millions of eyes, leading Regan to some incredible new opportunities that could change the course of his life.

