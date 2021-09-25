CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina sorority suspended after members held powerpoint presentation mocking Black football players

By Sophia Ankel
 8 days ago

Methodist University.

Cu Phung via Google Street View

  • A North Carolina sorority was suspended after a member was pictured mocking Black football players.
  • In a PowerPoint presentation, members compared Black players to their white teammates.
  • The Alpha Delta Pi chapter said it was "deeply embarrassed" and deserved the suspension.
A sorority at Methodist University in North Carolina was suspended "indefinitely" after one of its members was pictured holding a PowerPoint presentation comparing Black college football players to their white teammates, NBC News reported.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the university said they "abhor racism in any form on campus" and would be suspending the sorority, Alpha Delta Pi, until further notice.

The decision came after a viral Facebook post picture showed a sorority member, who is white, displaying pictures of Black members of the football team alongside captions such as "large nostrils" and "big lips," The Fayetteville Observer reported.

The presentation, which was given before a sorority gathering, also disapproved of hairstyles and other physical features often associated with African Americans. It also compared the players' attractiveness.

The school's chapter has since issued an apology on the national sorority's Twitter account.

"We extend our sincerest apologies to the Methodist football team, the student body, the sisters of color in our chapter, university faculty and staff, and university alumni regarding racist comments that took place at our event on September 14, 2021. We failed you, we failed the oath we made to Alpha Delta Pi, and we failed ourselves," the Twitter statement read.

"We first failed when one of our members made racist comments. It's deeply disturbing to realize we have not created the kind of chapter culture where racial jokes wouldn't be welcome. Then we failed our values and community by not speaking up to stop it. This is bystander behavior, and we're deeply embarrassed that despite knowing better, we didn't do better," it added.

The unidentified member responsible for making the presentation was suspended, the sorority said, and it plans to implement diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

Methodist University, located in Fayetteville, has about 2,300 students, a third of which identity as students of color, according to the school's website .

David Alexander
7d ago

This is the year 2021.At this point it's not about black and brown folks being outraged, disappointed or upset about the ongoing legacy of racism. Or living still in America where systemic racism and prejudice is still pervasive as ever. But it's more about those who still are holding onto and perpetuating racist ideologies and attitudes who need to look within and in the mirror.

Alex Drake
7d ago

So... if a black sorority would do a similar event mocking white people or athletes, are we to be assured that they will be suspended also?

M.L Hunter
7d ago

They sizing the African American men up because they wanna get laid...who has the biggest fatter 🍆..😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 we know those white girls just wanna get laid and put The SMACK Down with those lips onto our African American men 🍆.. It known whites live tooo give them wet mouth 👄 jobs 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣

