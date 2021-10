BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, Sept. 25. Point au Roche State Park will mark the first weekend in autumn with a fall-themed scavenger hunt. The event will go from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Families can expect to hunt along an easy 1-mile trail within the park. Participants can either join in a group hunt or decide to forge a path of their own.