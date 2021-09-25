CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Body Washes For Psoriasis, According To Derms

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo help relieve psoriasis-associated symptoms like itching, dryness, and scaling, it’s important to use the right body wash. To sum it up, the best body washes for psoriasis should be gentle, unscented, and hydrating. “Many cleansers contain chemicals, fragrances, and dyes that could irritate your skin, so choose something that is fragrance-free and designed for sensitive skin,” dermatologist Dr. Jennifer Soung tells Elite Daily. Harsh, abrasive scrubs should be avoided, though a very mild cleanser with AHAs (alpha-hydroxy acids) can help remove the scales and dead skin where there are thick patches of psoriasis, Dr. Soung adds.

