Hamburg, NJ

Hamburg Daily Weather Forecast

Hamburg (NJ) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

HAMBURG, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0c7oCXxc00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

