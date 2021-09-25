Saturday set for rain in Grayling — 3 ways to make the most of it

(GRAYLING, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Grayling Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grayling:

Saturday, September 25 Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 26 Scattered rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, September 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 67 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.