CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nowata, OK

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Nowata (OK) Weather Channel
Nowata (OK) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(NOWATA, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nowata. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nowata:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0c7oCPto00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Nowata (OK) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Nowata

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Nowata: Sunday, October 3: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Monday, October 4: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Tuesday, October 5: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 6: Sunny during
NOWATA, OK
Nowata (OK) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Nowata — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(NOWATA, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nowata. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
NOWATA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nowata, OK
Nowata (OK) Weather Channel

Nowata (OK) Weather Channel

Nowata, OK
111
Followers
489
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy