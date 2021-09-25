CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, TN

Bolivar Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

BOLIVAR, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0c7oCNNa00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Bolivar

(BOLIVAR, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bolivar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
