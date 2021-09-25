Terrebonne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TERREBONNE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, September 27
Light Rain Likely
- High 68 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
