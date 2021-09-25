Silver Springs Daily Weather Forecast

SILVER SPRINGS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Haze High 85 °F, low 55 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 26 Haze High 83 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 35 mph



Monday, September 27 Haze during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Slight chance of rain showers then areas of blowing dust during the day; while areas of blowing dust then partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.