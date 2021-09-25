Silver Springs Daily Weather Forecast
SILVER SPRINGS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Haze
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 26
Haze
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Monday, September 27
Haze during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of rain showers then areas of blowing dust during the day; while areas of blowing dust then partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0