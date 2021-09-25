CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, PA

Bath Weather Forecast

Bath (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

BATH, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0c7oCGCV00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

