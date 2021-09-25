CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, GA

Daily Weather Forecast For Pembroke

Pembroke (GA) Weather Channel
Pembroke (GA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

PEMBROKE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

