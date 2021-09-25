Daily Weather Forecast For Wayland
WAYLAND, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
