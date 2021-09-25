CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yanceyville, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Yanceyville

Yanceyville (NC) Weather Channel
Yanceyville (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

YANCEYVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0c7oCAu900

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(YANCEYVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Yanceyville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Wednesday sun alert in Yanceyville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(YANCEYVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Yanceyville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

