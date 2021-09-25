CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerdale, AL

Summerdale Daily Weather Forecast

Summerdale (AL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SUMMERDALE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0c7oC8Dw00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

