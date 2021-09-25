CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, PA

Weather Forecast For Fairfield

 8 days ago

FAIRFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

