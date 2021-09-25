Weather Forecast For Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Rain showers likely during the day; while occasional rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 66 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 26
Occasional Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 65 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Monday, September 27
Occasional rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, September 28
Rain Showers Likely
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
