4-Day Weather Forecast For Shiprock
SHIPROCK, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 26
Mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
