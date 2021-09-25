CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiprock, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Shiprock

Shiprock (NM) Weather Channel
Shiprock (NM) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SHIPROCK, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVm6W_0c7oC12r00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

