Daily Weather Forecast For Central

Central (SC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CENTRAL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0c7oC0A800

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

