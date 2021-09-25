CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beech Grove, IN

Saturday sun alert in Beech Grove — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Beech Grove (IN) Weather Channel
Beech Grove (IN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(BEECH GROVE, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Beech Grove. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beech Grove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0c7oBzW300

  • Saturday, September 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Beech Grove (IN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Beech Grove

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Beech Grove: Sunday, October 3: Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, October 4: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 5: Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
BEECH GROVE, IN
Beech Grove (IN) Weather Channel

Beech Grove (IN) Weather Channel

Beech Grove, IN
228
Followers
572
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy