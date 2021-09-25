CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eddyville, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Eddyville

Eddyville (KY) Weather Channel
Eddyville (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

EDDYVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0c7oBwrs00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eddyville, KY
Eddyville (KY) Weather Channel

Eddyville (KY) Weather Channel

Eddyville, KY
148
Followers
579
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy