Welsh, LA

Weather Forecast For Welsh

Welsh (LA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WELSH, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0c7oBsKy00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Welsh is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(WELSH, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Welsh. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
