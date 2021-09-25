Weather Forecast For Welsh
WELSH, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
