Weather Forecast For Belington

BELINGTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.