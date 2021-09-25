CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogue Chitto, MS

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Bogue Chitto

 8 days ago

(BOGUE CHITTO, MS) A sunny Saturday is here for Bogue Chitto, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bogue Chitto:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0c7oBqZW00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

