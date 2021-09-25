CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clintwood, VA

Daily Weather Forecast For Clintwood

Clintwood (VA) Weather Channel
Clintwood (VA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CLINTWOOD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Sunday sun alert in Clintwood — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CLINTWOOD, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clintwood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
