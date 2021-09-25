CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackstone, VA

Blackstone Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

BLACKSTONE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0c7oBo3I00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(BLACKSTONE, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Blackstone. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
