CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walnut Cove, NC

Walnut Cove Weather Forecast

Walnut Cove (NC) Weather Channel
Walnut Cove (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WALNUT COVE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0c7oBjdf00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Walnut Cove (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Walnut Cove

(WALNUT COVE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walnut Cove. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
WALNUT COVE, NC
Walnut Cove (NC) Weather Channel

Sunday sun alert in Walnut Cove — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(WALNUT COVE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walnut Cove. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
WALNUT COVE, NC
Walnut Cove (NC) Weather Channel

Walnut Cove (NC) Weather Channel

Walnut Cove, NC
174
Followers
574
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy