Walnut Cove Weather Forecast
WALNUT COVE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
