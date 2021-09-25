Take advantage of Saturday sun in Suncook
(SUNCOOK, NH) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Suncook:
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
