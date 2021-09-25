CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suncook, NH

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Suncook

Suncook (NH) Weather Channel
Suncook (NH) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(SUNCOOK, NH) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Suncook:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0c7oBikw00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suncook, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Suncook (NH) Weather Channel

Suncook (NH) Weather Channel

Suncook, NH
64
Followers
566
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy