Lumberton, MS

Lumberton Daily Weather Forecast

Lumberton (MS) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LUMBERTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0c7oBf6l00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

