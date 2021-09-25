Weather Forecast For Carrollton
CARROLLTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
