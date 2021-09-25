Roosevelt Daily Weather Forecast
ROOSEVELT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
