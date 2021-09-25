CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt, UT

Roosevelt Daily Weather Forecast

Roosevelt (UT) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

ROOSEVELT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0c7oBdLJ00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

