Weather Forecast For Loomis
LOOMIS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
