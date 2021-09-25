Bethlehem Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BETHLEHEM, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0