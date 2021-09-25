CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plain City, OH

Plain City Weather Forecast

Plain City (OH) Weather Channel
Plain City (OH) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

PLAIN CITY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0c7oBYsY00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

