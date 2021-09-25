Plain City Weather Forecast
PLAIN CITY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
