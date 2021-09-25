CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grain Valley, MO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Grain Valley

 8 days ago

GRAIN VALLEY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0c7oBW7600

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Sunday sun alert in Grain Valley — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(GRAIN VALLEY, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grain Valley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
