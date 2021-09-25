CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Millen, GA

Millen Daily Weather Forecast

Millen (GA) Weather Channel
Millen (GA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

MILLEN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0c7oBRhT00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Millen (GA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Millen

(MILLEN, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Millen. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
MILLEN, GA
Millen (GA) Weather Channel

Millen (GA) Weather Channel

Millen, GA
150
Followers
579
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy