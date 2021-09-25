CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soperton, GA

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Soperton

Soperton (GA) Weather Channel
Soperton (GA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(SOPERTON, GA) A sunny Saturday is here for Soperton, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Soperton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0c7oBQok00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Soperton, GA
Saluda (SC) Weather Channel

Saluda Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Saluda: Sunday, October 3: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, October 4: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Tuesday, October 5: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday,
SALUDA, SC
Soperton (GA) Weather Channel

Soperton (GA) Weather Channel

Soperton, GA
116
Followers
577
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy