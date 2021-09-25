CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Pac-12 football Week 4 score predictions, odds: Will Oregon State end drought at USC? Who wins UCLA-Stanford? Will Oregon Ducks cover?

By Joel Odom
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every Pac-12 football team will be in action on Saturday, with a full slate of conference matchups on the schedule for the first time this season. Week 4 brings such enticing matchups as No. 24 UCLA at Stanford, California at Washington and Oregon State at USC. The other games are Colorado at Arizona State, Washington State at Utah and Arizona at No. 3 Oregon.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
Local
Oregon Football
The Oregonian

Anthony Brown Jr. shoulders blame for Oregon’s loss at Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. — Oregon and its quarterback got a degree of redemption while rallying to take the lead against Stanford, but they both gave it away faster. Anthony Brown Jr. was 14 of 26 for 186 yards with an interception and had 12 carries for 35 yards and two touchdowns to help the No. 3 Ducks take a 24-17 lead after trailing by 10 twice (10-0 and 17-7).
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks stay in top 10 of polls following loss to Stanford

EUGENE — Oregon remained in the top 10 of the polls after its first loss of the season. The Ducks are No. 8 with 1,069 points in the AP poll and No. 9 with 1,000 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 31-24 overtime loss to Stanford on Saturday. That’s down from No. 3 with with 1,411 points and the same spot with 1,467 points last week.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Canzano
The Oregonian

Canzano: Oregon State caught lightning in a bottle with hire of Jonathan Smith

Not long after Oregon State kicked its game-winning field goal on Saturday night my mind drifted to the day the Beavers hired Jonathan Smith. It was a Wednesday in November. Oregon State was coming off a 1-11 season in 2017. Coach Gary Andersen quit midseason. The season-ticket base had melted to 17,177 and was headed lower. Athletic director Scott Barnes needed a shape-shifting hire that would re-energize the athletic department.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Devon Jackson, nation’s No. 12 linebacker, commits to Oregon Ducks; Recruiting class jumps to No. 6 nationally

The Oregon Ducks defense just got faster. On Saturday morning 247Sports four-star linebacker Devon Jackson announced his commitment to Oregon over fellow finalists Arizona State and Miami (Fla.), as well as noteworthy offers from Auburn, Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and others. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound ‘backer, out...
OMAHA, NE
The Oregonian

What David Shaw, Stanford players said after beating Oregon

STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford defeated No. 3 Oregon, 31-24 in overtime, Saturday at Stanford Stadium. David Shaw recapped the Cardinal’s win. Below is a transcript from Shaw’s press conference. DAVID SHAW. DAVID SHAW: So much to say. Obviously this was a heck of a football game, two really good teams....
STANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Football#Pac 12 Football#Oregon Ducks#Utah Football#American Football#Ucla Stanford#Fresno State#Beavers#Washington State Cougars#Pac 12 Networks#Washington State 17#Stanford Cardinal#Pac 12 Now Latest#Ucla 24#Ucla 27
The Oregonian

UCLA Bruins vs Arizona State football free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (10/2/21)

In one of the most intriguing games of the week, Chip Kelly and his No. 20 UCLA Bruins (3-1) will host a talented and dangerous Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1) team led by coach Herm Edwards in prime time when this Week 5 Pac-12 finale helps wrap up the week in college football. This game kicks off on Saturday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET from Rose Bowl Stadium with a live TV broadcast on FS1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
The Oregonian

Montana State vs Northern Colorado football live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (10/2/21)

The Montana State Bobcats (3-1) look to continue building on their strong start to the season when they face off against an inconsistent Northern Colorado Bears team (2-2) that will be looking to snag an important win on the road in Week 5 of the college football season on Saturday, October 2 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET at Bobcat Stadium with a live broadcast exclusively on ESPN Plus.
MONTANA STATE
The Oregonian

NC State Wolfpack vs Louisiana Tech football live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (10/2/21)

The No. 23 ranked NC State Wolfpack football team (3-1) have been hot to start the season and will look to keep that momentum going as they brace for a matchup with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2) in Week 5 of the college football season. This matchup kicks off on Saturday, October 2 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET at Carter-Finley Stadium with a live broadcast exclusively on ESPN Plus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Oregonian

Appalachian State vs Georgia State football live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (10/2/21)

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-1) coming off a thrilling win last week and hope that momentum will help them continue their climb up the rankings when they face off against a struggling Georgia State Panthers team (1-3) that will be looking for its first win of the year when these squads meet in Week 5 of the college football season on Saturday, October 2 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET at Turner Field with a live broadcast exclusively on ESPN Plus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Oregonian

Georgia Bulldogs vs Arkansas Razorbacks football free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (10/2/21)

Two teams with eyes on the College Football Playoff collide when the No. 8 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0) visit the Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) in an SEC showdown. Despite both teams being ranked in the Top 10, the Bulldogs will be considered massive favorites in this one. This game kicks off on Saturday, October 2 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET from Sanford Stadium with a live TV broadcast on ESPN.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
62K+
Followers
30K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy