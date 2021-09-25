Pac-12 football Week 4 score predictions, odds: Will Oregon State end drought at USC? Who wins UCLA-Stanford? Will Oregon Ducks cover?

EUGENE — Oregon remained in the top 10 of the polls after its first loss of the season. The Ducks are No. 8 with 1,069 points in the AP poll and No. 9 with 1,000 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 31-24 overtime loss to Stanford on Saturday. That’s down from No. 3 with with 1,411 points and the same spot with 1,467 points last week.

