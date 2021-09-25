CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Donora, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Donora

Donora (PA) Weather Channel
Donora (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

DONORA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0c7oBKlc00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Donora, PA
Donora (PA) Weather Channel

Donora (PA) Weather Channel

Donora, PA
80
Followers
578
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy