Afton, OK

Afton Daily Weather Forecast

Afton (OK) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

AFTON, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0c7oBJst00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

