CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blountsville, AL

Blountsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Blountsville (AL) Weather Channel
Blountsville (AL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

BLOUNTSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0c7oBI0A00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Blountsville (AL) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Blountsville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BLOUNTSVILLE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Blountsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
BLOUNTSVILLE, AL
Blountsville (AL) Weather Channel

Blountsville (AL) Weather Channel

Blountsville, AL
283
Followers
578
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy