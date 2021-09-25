CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncannon, PA

Weather Forecast For Duncannon

Duncannon (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

DUNCANNON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0c7oBAwM00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(DUNCANNON, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Duncannon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
