Uxbridge, MA

A rainy Saturday in Uxbridge — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

 8 days ago

(UXBRIDGE, MA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Uxbridge Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Uxbridge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0c7oB98s00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Rain showers likely then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

