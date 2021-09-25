Philadelphia 76ers: Robert Covington? Back in Philly? Yes please
Signing Robert Covington to a four-year, $4.49 million contract in 2014 has to go down as one of the best values in Philadelphia 76ers history. A 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward out of Tennessee State, Covington went unselected in the 2013 NBA Draft and ultimately signed a three-year, $2.25 million deal with Daryl Morey‘s Houston Rockets. While Covington only appeared in seven games for the Rockets as a rookie, he was a fixture of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and parlayed a 23.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game stat line into a spot on the then-D-League All-Star team.section215.com
