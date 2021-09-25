Daily Weather Forecast For East. Helena
EAST. HELENA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0