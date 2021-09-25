CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ware Shoals, SC

Weather Forecast For Ware Shoals

Ware Shoals (SC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WARE SHOALS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

