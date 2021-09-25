CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holden, LA

Holden is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Holden (LA) Weather Channel
Holden (LA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(HOLDEN, LA) A sunny Saturday is here for Holden, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Holden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0c7oAdNW00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

